Mall shooting suspect ate with stepfather before attack

0:57 Washington State Fair displays unique collections at Hobby Hall Pause

1:10 Couple ties knot atop roller coaster at Washington State Fair

0:50 Watch this stuntman's Snake River Canyon rocket jump - from inside the cockpit

6:09 Washington state caps carbon pollution to tackle climate change

1:24 Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

2:25 Take a leap with Army Golden Knights parachuting team

1:52 Tacoma-born movie producer discusses shooting teen thriller in his hometown

3:18 Bird observatory gives you an up-close lesson on hummingbirds

3:00 Meet Chinook the new sea lion at Point Defiance Zoo Aquarium

1:15 Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith