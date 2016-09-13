Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, a video of a rare wolverine sighting. If this is the same wolverine first confirmed in 2008, the department said, California's only documented wolverine (gulo gulo) is alive and well in Tahoe National Forest. He's at least 9 years old and occupies a range of at least 297 square miles. Wolverines are believed to have lived in California’s Sierra Nevada Range, but fur trapping in the early 1900s helped to eliminate the species from the state. The 2008 sighting was the first documented sighting since the early 1920s, when a trapper killed one. The wolverine is listed as threatened and is fully protected. The Department of Fish and Wildlife sent DNA samples for analysis, but won't know if this is the same animal for two to three weeks. The video appears to be taken in the winter. Washington state has experienced a flurry of wolverine activity in recent years; sightings have been reported from Mount Baker to Mount Adams. Some estimates report that there may be as many three dozen wolverines living in Washington today, nearly all of them in the North Cascades between I-90 and the Canadian border, according to Conservation Northwest. The largest land-based animal of the weasel family, the wolverine weighs 15 to 40 pounds and is capable of taking down animals five times its own body weight when snow conditions give it a predatory advantage. They are known to chase away cougars and grizzly bears.