Meet the newest K9 officers of the Washington State Patrol

On September 2, 2016, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) graduated nine dogs from the 20th Explosive Detection Canine Handler Course. One-by-one, Chief John Batiste called up the newly-minted officers and presented them with their official Washington State Patrol K9 badge.
Washington State Patrol

Elections 2016

Bernie Sanders urges Washington state delegation to keep the faith

Sen. Bernie Sanders surprised the Washington state delegation with a visit to their breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, July 27. He stopped by the meeting at the Sheraton Hotel at Society Hill to keep delegates “focused on the real issues,” Sanders said, after the Washington delegation may have started the DNC walk-out protest Tuesday evening. The protest was lead by Sanders delegates in response to Hillary Clinton officially receiving the Democratic nomination for president.

Northwest News

Fire scorches 2,000 acres near Boise, Idaho

Three structures have been destroyed and due to shifting winds, 10 structures are threatened Tuesday evening, July 19, 2016, by the human-caused fire. The fire is burning on both sides of the Highway 21, which closed east and west of Lucky Peak Reservoir in Boise. As many as 150 local, state and federal firefighters, including eight smoke jumpers, battled the blaze Tuesday. Hot shot crews are on the way from Oregon and Nevada to help out.

Northwest News

Video offers rare glimpse of rare wolverine

California Department of Fish and Wildlife posted on Wednesday, June 22, 2016, a video of a rare wolverine sighting. If this is the same wolverine first confirmed in 2008, the department said, California's only documented wolverine (gulo gulo) is alive and well in Tahoe National Forest. He's at least 9 years old and occupies a range of at least 297 square miles. Wolverines are believed to have lived in California’s Sierra Nevada Range, but fur trapping in the early 1900s helped to eliminate the species from the state. The 2008 sighting was the first documented sighting since the early 1920s, when a trapper killed one. The wolverine is listed as threatened and is fully protected. The Department of Fish and Wildlife sent DNA samples for analysis, but won't know if this is the same animal for two to three weeks. The video appears to be taken in the winter. Washington state has experienced a flurry of wolverine activity in recent years; sightings have been reported from Mount Baker to Mount Adams. Some estimates report that there may be as many three dozen wolverines living in Washington today, nearly all of them in the North Cascades between I-90 and the Canadian border, according to Conservation Northwest. The largest land-based animal of the weasel family, the wolverine weighs 15 to 40 pounds and is capable of taking down animals five times its own body weight when snow conditions give it a predatory advantage. They are known to chase away cougars and grizzly bears.

Northwest News

WSU official grows a 'bee beard' for a good cause

Washington State University Provost Dan Bernardo lets a few thousand honey bees form a beard on his face as part of a campaign to raise awareness of honey bee health and funding for a new Honey Bee and Pollinator Research Center at WSU. He said he wasn't nervous because paramedics and bee experts were there.

Northwest News

Tacoma friends find healing in tiny dance

Tacoma's annual Ten Tiny Dances is usually a challenge because of its limitations: a stage that's just 4-foot by 4-foot. But this year, one of the dances is difficult in a deeper way. Vince-John Frijas has created a dance with his friend Angel Williams to help her heal from the sudden loss of a high school friend, letting dance talk instead of words. They perform Sunday, June 19 at Jawbones in Tacoma. Read more: http://bit.ly/1W3CC2N

Editor's Choice Videos