JFK files say rumors of CIA link to Oswald 'unfounded'

Part of a file from the CIA, dated Oct. 10, 1963, details "a reliable and sensitive source in Mexico" report of Lee Harvey Oswald's contact with the Soviet Union embassy in Mexico City, that was released for the first time on Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, by the National Archives. Documents show U.S. officials scrambling after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to round up information about Lee Harvey Oswald's trip to Mexico City weeks earlier. Jon Elswick AP Photo