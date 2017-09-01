National Politics

Police say officer shot, wounded man who brandished gun

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 6:25 AM

ST. LOUIS

A St. Louis police officer has shot and wounded a man after he jumped from a stolen car and pointed a gun at the officer.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Acting Chief Lawrence O'Toole say the suspect was hit in "the upper torso" Thursday afternoon. He described the man's condition as guarded and stable.

The shooting happened after officers used a tire-deflating device to disable a vehicle that had been reported as stolen on Aug. 11 from the nearby suburb of Bridgeton. Two men inside fled before one of them pointed a handgun at an officer. O'Toole says the handgun has been recovered and that the second man who fled also is in custody.

Police didn't immediately release the names of the two men.

