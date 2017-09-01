National Politics

Indiana's state parks fully booked for Labor Day weekend

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 4:25 AM

INDIANAPOLIS

State officials say Indiana's state parks are fully booked with campers heading into the long Labor Day weekend.

The state Department of Natural Resources said Thursday that the agency's campgrounds and cabins at Indiana's 25 state parks and its numerous state recreation areas are booked to capacity for the weekend and Monday's holiday.

A few shelters at some state properties remained available Friday for weekend picnics and other daytime gatherings. The DNR says shelters not reserved 48 hours in advance are open on a free, first-come, first-served basis on the day of arrival.

Although park campgrounds and cabins are full, visitors to Indiana's parks can still enjoy guided hikes, horseback riding, bicycling and other featured activities at many of those locations.

___

Online:

DNR events: InterpretiveServices.IN.gov

