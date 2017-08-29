National Politics

Virginia Auditor: Bristol is financially distressed locality

The Associated Press

August 29, 2017 11:48 PM

BRISTOL, Va.

The Virginia Auditor of Public Accounts has cited Bristol as a financially distressed locality.

Bristol Herald Courier reports the city confirmed Monday that Bristol is "City A" mentioned last week when the APA spoke during a meeting with the state's new Joint Subcommittee on Local Government Fiscal Stress.

City A scored less than 5 on an assessment model in which 16 is the minimum threshold for indicating financial stress. Bristol scored less than 16 the past three years, dropping to 4.25 in 2016.

Bristol manager Randy Eads says the APA told the city more information will come in early September.

APA Martha S. Mavredes says the state was warned about financially distressed localities through a new system devised after Petersburg scored less than 4.5 during its financial crisis in 2016.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video