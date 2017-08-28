Governor seeks emergency declaration as Harvey pounds coast

More Videos 1:38 Whatcom-Skagit Housing may be your ticket to your own home Pause 3:05 Are you ready for some football? 1:02 Runners splash through mud pits at 2017 WonderMud Obstacle Course 2:02 Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:27 Space station cameras capture stunning views of Hurricane Harvey 0:48 Windham police officer takes down a cow 4:14 Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 2:24 Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 0:36 Watch work on Bob Tisdale Field at Mount Baker 1:45 'Lots of space' at Lynden's newest elementary school Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Drone footage shows Harvey's devastation in Aransas Pass Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful

Tropical Storm Harvey flooded Aransas Pass, Texas, and left destruction in its wake, as seen in this August 27 drone footage released by the city’s police department. Electricity would still be down for an estimated three to four weeks, according to a post by the Aransas Pass Police Department, and the only water tower in town was destroyed. Facebook/Aransas Pass Police Department via Storyful