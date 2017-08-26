National Politics

Northeastern Iowa officials warn of sex assaults on roads

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 11:42 AM

WATERLOO, Iowa

Law enforcement officials are warning motorists to use caution on rural roads in northeastern Iowa following a series of sex assaults on women.

The Black Hawk County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that several women have reported being assaulted on rural roads in Black Hawk, Linn and Tama Counties.

The Linn County Sheriff's Office says the latest case is a woman who reported being attacked early Friday morning by a man who flagged her down on a rural road near Bertram. Investigators say when she got out of her car to help, he pushed her against his car and sexually assaulted her.

Sheriff's officials are asking motorists to report anyone sitting along a road or highway in the area. Motorists who have a vehicle break down are urged to call law enforcement if they feel unsafe.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video