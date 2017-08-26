Top NC court takes up lawmakers stripping governor's powers

FILE - In this Feb. 22, 2017 file photo, North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper speaks at Bradley Creek Elementary School in Wilmington, N.C. North Carolina’s highest court for the first time wades into the long-running and multi-layered effort by Republican state legislators to strip away as many layers of power as possible from Cooper. The state Supreme Court hears from attorneys Monday over Cooper’s claim that a law diminishing the governor’s authority to oversee election operations is unconstitutional. The Star-News via AP Matt Born