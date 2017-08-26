National Politics

Program boosts town forests in 10 Vermont towns; could grow

The Associated Press

August 26, 2017 8:44 AM

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt.

Town forests in 10 Vermont communities are going to be getting a boost through a program that could eventually be expanded to other municipally owned forests across the state.

The Vermont Town Forest Recreation Planning Community Assistance Program is intended to support strong stewardship and usage plans for town forests.

Town forests in 168 Vermont communities have a total of about 67,000 acres of land.

Kate Forrer of the Vermont Urban and Community Forestry Program says town forests can have a huge impact on local economies and there is a need or basic infrastructure like parking or bathroom facilities

The Valley News (http://bit.ly/2w7kvlS ) reports that Hartford, Bradford and Weathersfield are among the towns that will receive up to $10,000 in technical planning funds.

