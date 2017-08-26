Drones deployed to monitor State Fair traffic

Drones will be monitoring weekend traffic conditions at the New York State Fair for the first time.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced this week that state-of-the-art drone technology will help the state police and Department of Transportation better monitor traffic and parking lot capacity.
The drones will operate under FAA guidelines by line-of-sight rules, with a range of approximately one mile.
The Democratic governor says drone research, development and manufacturing are part of a larger initiative to boost economic growth in central New York.
The State Fair began Wednesday and runs through Monday, Sept. 4.
Comments