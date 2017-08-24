3 South Carolina town board members quit amid frustrations

Three members on advisory boards of a South Carolina town have quit, citing dysfunction in the town council.
Local news outlets report the Surfside Beach council meeting Tuesday included a long discussion as the panel went through the town's tree ordinance and suggested changes to it. The ordinance had been reviewed by the town's planning commission.
Planning commission member Betty Lowery told the council, "we gave you a good, workable ordinance, and you shredded it," before resigning from her position.
Planning commission member Sandra Elliott also stepped down at the meeting, as well as parking committee chairman Harry Kohlmann. Each expressed frustration with the town council.
Seats on Surfside Beach's committees and commissions are volunteer positions. Members are appointed by the town council and can also be removed by it.
