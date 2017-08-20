West Virginia labor commissioner resigns

A spokesman for Gov. Jim Justice says West Virginia's labor commissioner has resigned.
Spokesman Butch Antolini told the Charleston Gazette-Mail that David Mullins resigned effective Friday. Mullins is a Democrat. Justice switched his party affiliation from Democrat to Republican earlier this month.
Mullins also served stints as labor commissioner under Govs. Joe Manchin and Earl Ray Tomblin.
The Division of Labor is part of the state Department of Commerce. It is responsible for licensing, inspections and labor law enforcement.
Antolini says deputy labor commissioner Mitch Woodrum has been appointed acting commissioner.
