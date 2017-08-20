Bad immigration lawyers hard to find, harder to stop

FILE - In this June 26, 2017, file photo, protesters take part in a rally to oppose a new Texas "sanctuary cities" bill that aligns with the president's tougher stance on illegal immigration, in San Antonio, Texas, outside of the Federal Courthouse. With a rapid succession of policy changes and sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge of demand among immigrants in need of legal help, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases. But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before being stopped. Eric Gay, File AP Photo