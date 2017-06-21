Organic proponents say city pesticide ban not strong enough

Maine's largest city is holding a much anticipated hearing about a proposal to restrict the use of pesticides.
The Portland City Council's Sustainability and Transportation Committee is holding a public hearing on Wednesday about an ordinance drafted by a city task force. If it's enacted, Portland would join 27 other municipalities in the state that regulate pesticide use.
Neighboring South Portland has an ordinance that allows organic pesticides and bans synthetic ones. The Portland Press Herald (http://bit.ly/2rUMi3w ) reports that some supporters of South Portland's ordinance do not feel Portland's proposal goes far enough to promote organic lawn care.
Portland's proposed ordinance bans both organic and synthetic pesticides. It would apply to lawns, athletic fields, parks, patios, driveways and walkways. It carries fines of $50 to $500 for breaking the rules.
