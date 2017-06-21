National Politics

June 21, 2017 7:46 AM

Murder defendant seeks to have case moved to juvenile court

The Associated Press
RAPID CITY, S.D.

A 17-year-old accused of stabbing a Rapid City convenience store clerk to death during a January robbery wants to be tried as a juvenile rather than an adult.

Carlos Quevedo of Rapid City is charged as an adult with alternate counts of first- and second-degree murder, and he also faces a first-degree robbery charge. Nineteen-year-old Cody Grady is also charged in the death of 45-year-old Kasie Lord.

Quevedo's defense attorney, Randy Connelly, has asked the court for a meeting to determine if Quevedo's case can be moved to juvenile court.

Authorities say Lord was killed as she followed Quevedo and Grady outside while they attempted to steal some beer.

Prosecutors say surveillance video shows Grady running off with items from the store as Quevedo stabbed Lord more than 38 times.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video