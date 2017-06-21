National Politics

June 21, 2017 4:37 AM

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on woodchuck season

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

It may soon be open season on woodchucks in Wisconsin.

The state Assembly was set to vote Wednesday on a bill that would allow year-round hunting of woodchucks, also known as groundhogs.

The proposal would remove woodchucks from the Wisconsin's protected species list and establish a year-round open hunting and trapping season with no bag limits.

The measure's supporters say woodchucks, or groundhogs, are devouring gardens and undermining building foundations with their burrowing. The Alliance for Animals, the Humane Society of the United States and Midwest Environmental Advocates all oppose the mesure.

If passed by the Assembly it would still need to clear the Senate and be signed by Gov. Scott Walker before becoming law.

