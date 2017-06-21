Police investigate Nazi flag in building at NY school

Police are investigating the discovery of a Nazi-themed flag in a storage building at a New York school.
The Post-Star of Glens Falls (http://bit.ly/2sA1Bk4 ) reports that the black and white flag, bearing a swastika, was found spread on the floor of a barn at the Cambridge Central School campus.
Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief George Bell says the flag also has an eagle holding a sword and hammer — a symbol of a Hitler youth group.
Bell says people have a right to freedom of expression but it is illegal to trespass in a school building.
The incident was the second involving a Nazi flag in southern Washington County in recent days. The other one was flying in front of a home in Greenwich last week.
