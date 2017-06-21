St. Martinville appoints interim police chief

St. Martinville has appointed an interim police chief, but not without a lot of acrimony.
The Daily Iberian reports the City Council appointed Joseph Nedie to the position until it could be advertised for someone to fill the role permanently.
Nedie replaces Calder Hebert, whose resignation was effective Tuesday.
The motion itself would have passed in less than a minute Monday, but after it was seconded several in the audience yelled several questions, prompting a back-and-forth discussion between Mayor Thomas Nelson, Councilman Mike Fuselier, City Attorney Allen Durand and those in attendance.
Finally, Nelson moved to have a final vote but was cut off again by another audience member.
The final vote was three votes for the appointment and one abstention from recently sworn in Councilman Edmond Joseph.
Comments