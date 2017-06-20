National Politics

June 20, 2017 9:13 PM

State Supreme Court nominee up for a vote Wednesday

The Associated Press
CONCORD, N.H.

The Executive Council is set to vote on Republican Gov. Chris Sununu's first nominee to the New Hampshire Supreme Court.

The council is expected to vote Wednesday on whether to confirm Manchester attorney Anna Barbara Hantz Marconi, who is known by family and colleagues as Bobbie Hantz, to replace retiring Associate Justice Carol Ann Conboy.

No one spoke against her nomination at a public hearing on Monday, when she won praise from attorneys, advocates and law enforcement officials.

Though Hantz has been active in Republican politics in the past and is on the board of directors for a free-market think tank, she says she would cut political ties if confirmed.

