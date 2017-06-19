National Politics

June 19, 2017 9:08 PM

Governor appoints Killington man to fill vacant Senate seat

The Associated Press
MONTPELIER, Vt.

A Killington resident has been appointed to the Vermont Senate to fill a vacant Rutland County seat.

Gov. Phil Scott announced Monday that Republican David Soucy will replace Republican Sen. Kevin Mullin who was recently appointed chairman of the Green Mountain Care Board.

Soucy has served as the general manager and head golf professional at Green Mountain National Golf Course in Killington. He is a member of the Killington Pico Area Association, the Rutland Region Chamber of Commerce and the Vermont Chamber of Commerce.

He says he looks forward to working with his fellow legislators and Scott to promote economic development and address the crucial issues facing Vermonters.

He will be sworn in this week and participate in the veto session.

