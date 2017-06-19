National Politics

June 19, 2017 7:39 PM

Police shoot suspected gunman dead after armed confrontation

The Associated Press
DALLAS

Dallas police say officers shot and killed a domestic violence suspect who confronted the officers at his front door with a gun.

A police statement says the episode began about 5 p.m. Monday when an active shooter was reported in a neighborhood in the Pleasant Grove district of southeastern Dallas. The caller reported that a man known to her had fired multiple shots into her home.

When the officers arrived, the heard through the open front door a disturbance involving the suspect, a woman and a crying baby. When one officer ordered the man to come to the door, the suspect came armed with a handgun, prompting the officer to open fire.

The 28-year-old gunman died at a hospital. The woman in the house also was hospitalized with injuries.

