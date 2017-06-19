FILE- In this Nov. 4, 2014, file photo, U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, R-Colo., left, celebrates with his wife, Colorado attorney general Cynthia Coffman, at an election night gathering at the Hyatt Regency Denver Tech Center in Denver. The Coffmans filed for divorce on Monday, June 19, 2017.
National Politics

June 19, 2017 6:12 PM

Congressman, Colorado secretary of state announce divorce

The Associated Press
DENVER

Colorado congressman Mike Coffman and Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman have filed for divorce.

The couple, both Republicans, said in a written statement Monday that it was a painful decision. They did not discuss their reasons.

They said continue to support each other's political career.

The Coffmans married in 2005.

Mike Coffman was first elected to Congress in 2008 and represents a suburban Denver district. He previously served as state treasurer and secretary of state and was a state senator.

He served with the Marines in Iraq.

Cynthia Coffman was elected attorney general in 2014. She was previously chief counsel to then-Gov. Bill Owens.

She also served as a chief deputy attorney general and as deputy executive director of the state Department of Public Health and Environment.

