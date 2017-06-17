National Politics

June 17, 2017 10:44 AM

New state park coming to Nevada after land transfer

The Associated Press
YERINGTON, Nev.

A vast area of land along the Walker River that for 152 years has been privately owned is expected to soon be transferred to the state to become Nevada's newest state park.

The newly minted 19-square-mile (49-square-kilometer) Walker River State Recreation Area is the largest single acquisition project ever for Nevada state parks officials.

The property has been in private hands since before Nevada became a state, but state officials earlier this week notified Gov. Brian Sandoval and the Board of Examiners that lawmakers will soon be asked to approve a conveyance agreement to accept the land.

The transfer of the land that will become the state park is valued at more than $8 million and comes at no charge to the state. The Legislature's Interim Finance Committee will consider the request at its meeting June 20.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos