June 17, 2017 9:08 AM

Kansas City police: Crash kills 1, demolishes new restaurant

The Associated Press
KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Kansas City police say a person died and a small restaurant was destroyed when a vehicle hit the business.

Police say a Honda clipped a tow truck early Saturday, went out of control and hit the dining room of Freshwater, collapsing the south end of the building.

A passenger in the car died at the scene. Police say the driver was taken into custody.

The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2scCJQQ ) Calvin Davis opened the Freshwater restaurant in late April. To save money, he bought chairs at Ikea and painted the restaurant himself.

The 2,000-square-foot restaurant offered a 10-seat chef's table, a main dining room seating 32 and a back bar area seating 10.

