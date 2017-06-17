Kansas City police: Crash kills 1, demolishes new restaurant

Kansas City police say a person died and a small restaurant was destroyed when a vehicle hit the business.
Police say a Honda clipped a tow truck early Saturday, went out of control and hit the dining room of Freshwater, collapsing the south end of the building.
A passenger in the car died at the scene. Police say the driver was taken into custody.
The Kansas City Star reports (http://bit.ly/2scCJQQ ) Calvin Davis opened the Freshwater restaurant in late April. To save money, he bought chairs at Ikea and painted the restaurant himself.
The 2,000-square-foot restaurant offered a 10-seat chef's table, a main dining room seating 32 and a back bar area seating 10.
Comments