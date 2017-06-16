National Politics

June 16, 2017 6:12 PM

Army identifies soldier killed in Hawaii boat accident

The Associated Press
WAIANAE, Hawaii

The Army has identified a Hawaii-based soldier killed when a fishing boat ran over him as Col. Kirk Slaughter.

The 9th Mission Support Command said Friday Slaughter was originally from Lyons, Nebraska. The 49-year-old was deputy commanding officer for operations at the command in Honolulu's Fort Shafter. He had been working there for the last year.

Slaughter was on leave and camping at an Army facility in Waianae (why-AH'-nye) at the time of Thursday's accident. The Army says he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Honolulu police are investigating the accident, which occurred between 7 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. just outside the Waianae boat harbor.

