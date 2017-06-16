Former courthouse clerk pleads guilty to stealing $1,100

A former deputy clerk of Richmond County Magistrate Court has admitted stealing more than $1,100 from the office.
The Augusta Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2t79cXe ) reports that 47-year-old Estela Figueroa pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft.
Richmond County Superior Court Judge Daniel Craig sentenced her to two years in prison followed by eight on probation.
Figueroa said she could pay back about $500 of the money. The judge ordered her to repay the rest within 90 days of getting out of prison.
Figueroa was hired as a deputy clerk in February 2010. In 2016, she was earning about $30,000 a year.
Although the amount stolen would have generally merit a misdemeanor charge, Figueroa was charged with a felony as a government employee who stole from the county.
