National Politics

June 16, 2017 1:39 AM

Former courthouse clerk pleads guilty to stealing $1,100

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Ga.

A former deputy clerk of Richmond County Magistrate Court has admitted stealing more than $1,100 from the office.

The Augusta Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2t79cXe ) reports that 47-year-old Estela Figueroa pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of theft.

Richmond County Superior Court Judge Daniel Craig sentenced her to two years in prison followed by eight on probation.

Figueroa said she could pay back about $500 of the money. The judge ordered her to repay the rest within 90 days of getting out of prison.

Figueroa was hired as a deputy clerk in February 2010. In 2016, she was earning about $30,000 a year.

Although the amount stolen would have generally merit a misdemeanor charge, Figueroa was charged with a felony as a government employee who stole from the county.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos