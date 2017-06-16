Republicans running to replace Chaffetz to debate

At least 10 Republicans running to replace U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz are expected to face off in two debates Friday night, the eve of a Utah GOP convention where delegates will winnow the crowded field.
The debates scheduled to occur at an Orem high school have been organized by a group of Republican delegates who say they need to vet the candidates before allowing one or two to advance in what's considered a GOP-favored election.
Five candidates who polled highest among the delegates will debate at an Orem high school at 7:30 p.m., according to Becky Pirente, one of the event organizers. The remaining candidates will debate about an hour earlier in the same location.
Chaffetz, a media-savvy Republican known for his hard charging investigations of Hillary Clinton, announced earlier this year that he's resigning at the end of June, citing a desire to be with his family and return to the private sector.
The pending vacancy in the heavily Republican 3rd Congressional District drew a number of lawmakers, lawyers and others who jumped at a chance to run in an open race that's considered a sure bet for the GOP.
Republicans will trim the packed field with Utah's unique system for picking political nominees, offering candidates two paths to compete.
State law allows candidates to compete for the votes of a small group of party faithful at conventions, like Saturday's event, or they can gather voter signatures and earn a place on the ballot in a primary election where they'll face a bigger, more moderate group of voters.
Most of the dozen Republicans running for Chaffetz's seat opted to compete for the votes of about 1,000 GOP delegates at Saturday's convention.
Any candidate that earns more than 60 percent of the delegate vote on Saturday will advance to an Aug. 15 primary election. If no candidate wins 60 percent, than the top two voter earners will advance to the August primary.
At least two candidates so far have secured themselves a place on the August primary election ballot by gathering voter signatures, and at least one candidate, Provo Mayor John Curtis, is taking both routes.
The top-polling candidates scheduled to appear in the main debate:
— Curtis, the popular mayor of Provo who could face headwinds for previously running as a Democrat before becoming a Republican in 2006.
— Republican state Sen. Deidre Henderson, who has served in the state Senate since 2013 and was Chaffetz's campaign manager in his run for office in 2008.
— State Sen. Margaret Dayton, a Republican from Orem who has served in the Senate since 2006
— Chris Herrod, a loan officer in Provo and former Republican state representative, who served for five years beginning in 2007.
— Stewart Peay, a Salt Lake City lawyer and Utah National Guard veteran who's gotten a boost from Ann Romney, the wife of former GOP presidential candidate Mitt Romney, when she appeared at one of his campaign events. Ann Romney is the aunt of Peay's wife.
Organizers were still finalizing attendance for the second-tier debate, which includes Orem state Rep. Brad Daw and American Fork lawyer Damian Kidd.
Utah Democrats will narrow their field of three candidates at their own convention Saturday.
