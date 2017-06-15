Border Patrol raids aid camp, arrests 4 men from Mexico

U.S. Border Patrol released a statement saying agents served a search warrant at a southern Arizona humanitarian aid camp and arrested four men suspected of being in the country illegally.
The federal agency says agents tracked the men walking north before the four entered the camp run by No Mas Muertes, an organization that provides care for migrants along the U.S.-Mexico border.
Border Patrol says agents reached out to camp representatives Thursday but the talks were unsuccessful.
No Mas Muertes released a statement Thursday saying a helicopter, 15 trucks and 30 armed agents arrested four people receiving medical care.
Border Patrol says the four men were Mexican citizens.
Camp officials say the heavy presence of law enforcement has deterred people from accessing critical humanitarian assistance during this deadly hot weather.
