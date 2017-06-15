National Politics

June 15, 2017 9:08 PM

Lawmaker asks LePage to allow guns in Maine Statehouse

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

A Republican lawmaker is asking Gov. Paul LePage to use his executive power to let lawmakers carry concealed weapons in the Maine Statehouse.

Rep. Richard Cebra wrote a letter to LePage after a gunman opened fire on Republican lawmakers during a baseball practice in Washington, D.C.

WGME-TV reports that the legislator from Naples wrote that he and others feel defenseless at a time of "increased possibility that elected officials may become targets." He says it's incumbent on the state "to allow us to protect ourselves."

Guns and other weapons are currently banned from Statehouse grounds, and the building is protected by armed Capitol Police. LePage, who had a concealed weapon permit when they were required, says he's not sure if he has the power to allow guns in the building.

