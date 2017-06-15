National Politics

June 15, 2017 9:04 PM

Feds award $400K to fight invasive weeds in Finger Lakes

The Associated Press
SENECA FALLS, N.Y.

A federal program has awarded $400,000 to fight an invasive aquatic weed that could choke out boating, fishing and other recreation in the Finger Lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will use the funds for herbicide treatment in Cayuga (ky-YOO'-gah) Lake. Democratic Sen. Charles Schumer campaigned for the funding, which comes from the Aquatic Plant Control Research Program.

A fast-growing aquatic weed called hydrilla has recently spread across a 27-acre (10-hectare) area in Cayuga Lake. Schumer says it can make boating and fishing nearly impossible.

Schumer says the federal intervention is the first step of a comprehensive multiyear strategy to combat the plant.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos