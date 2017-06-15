Candidates seeking to replace Mulvaney making final TV pitch

Candidates vying to replace Mick Mulvaney in Congress are making their final televised pitches just days before voters will pick among them.
South Carolina Education Television is taping conversations with the Democrat, Republican and third-party candidates who'll compete in next Tuesday's special general election in for the state's 5th District seat.
Republican Ralph Norman and Democrat Archie Parnell are slated to appear, as well as Green Party candidate David Kulma and American Party hopeful Josh Thornton. They'll be speaking with Charles Bierbauer, a veteran television journalist and dean of the University of South Carolina's communications college.
The broadcast is set to air statewide on Friday.
