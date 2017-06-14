National Politics

June 14, 2017 6:10 AM

College student from Morgantown drowns in Cheat Lake

The Associated Press
MORGANTOWN, W.Va.

Authorities say a 20-year-old college student from Morgantown has drowned in Cheat Lake.

State officials tell the Dominion Post (http://bit.ly/2rqwYAp) that Moses Lawer-Yolar died Monday afternoon.

The newspaper reports Lawer-Yolar was swimming with friends when he dove in and did not surface.

They attempted to rescue him and called 911 about 3 p.m.

The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is investigating.

A West Virginia University spokeswoman says Lawer-Yolar was a sophomore.

According to the Dominion Post, he graduated from Morgantown High School in 2015.

