College student from Morgantown drowns in Cheat Lake

Authorities say a 20-year-old college student from Morgantown has drowned in Cheat Lake.
State officials tell the Dominion Post (http://bit.ly/2rqwYAp) that Moses Lawer-Yolar died Monday afternoon.
The newspaper reports Lawer-Yolar was swimming with friends when he dove in and did not surface.
They attempted to rescue him and called 911 about 3 p.m.
The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is investigating.
A West Virginia University spokeswoman says Lawer-Yolar was a sophomore.
According to the Dominion Post, he graduated from Morgantown High School in 2015.
