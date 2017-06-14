National Politics

June 14, 2017 6:08 AM

Mayor of North Carolina city resigns to take state job

The Associated Press
GREENVILLE, N.C.

The mayor of one of North Carolina's largest cities has resigned to take a state job.

Greenville Mayor Allen Thomas announced Tuesday he's leaving his position to become executive director of the North Carolina Global Transpark, a state-run industrial airport in Kinston.

Thomas says his resignation will take effect June 29.

He says he could not resist the offer from Gov. Roy Cooper and Transportation Secretary James Trogdon III.

Thomas is in his third term as mayor of the city of more than 90,000. He previously worked for both the state transportation and commerce departments.

Deputy Transportation Secretary David Howard says Thomas has the right experience to recruit cutting-edge industries to the park.

Greenville City Council will appoint a new mayor to serve until the November election.

