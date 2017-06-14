National Politics

June 14, 2017 4:32 AM

Toughening penalties for carjacking up for Senate vote

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Penalties for carjacking would be increased under a bill up for approval in the Wisconsin state Senate.

The measure up for a vote Wednesday comes amid increasing concerns about carjackings in Milwaukee, especially after a respected city home inspector was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in March.

The Republican-sponsored bill would make carjacking a felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Under current law it's punishable by up to six years in prison.

Under the bill, repeat offenders could also face 12½ years in prison rather than six under current law.

Opponents question whether the tougher penalties will make people safer while raising prison costs by putting more people behind bars.

