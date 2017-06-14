National Politics

June 14, 2017 4:32 AM

Wisconsin Senate to vote on making Veterans Day a holiday

The Associated Press
MADISON, Wis.

Veterans Day would be an official state holiday in Wisconsin under a bill up for vote in the state Senate.

The proposal up for a vote Wednesday would mean state offices would be closed every year on Nov. 11. Wisconsin is the only state in the country that currently doesn't legally recognize Veterans Day as a day off.

Instead, state employees get a floating holiday they can use at any time.

The bill up for a vote is sponsored by Iraq war veteran state Sen. Roger Roth.

It has bipartisan support and no one has registered to lobby against it.

If passed by both the Senate and Assembly, and signed by Gov. Scott Walker, it would take effect in 2018.

