Wisconsin Senate to vote on ending home baking sales ban

Wisconsin lawmakers are expected to take a step toward allowing home bakers to sell their pies, cakes and muffins.
The state Senate was scheduled to vote Wednesday on a bill that would do away with a requirement that bakers obtain a license, which means renting or building a commercial kitchen, in order to sell their goods.
The Senate has long supported doing away with the license requirement. But the bill has been blocked in the Assembly by Speaker Robin Vos. He's introduced a competing proposal that would do away with all licensing for bakers, no matter their size.
Absent a deal to clear the bill in the Assembly, the Legislature will not change the law.
A Lafayette County judge two weeks ago struck down the law as unconstitutional.
