Attorney general: Man shot by police outside of liquor store

The Associated Press
HAMPTON, N.H.

The New Hampshire state attorney general's office is investigating after police shot and killed a man at a state liquor store.

State Attorney General Gordon MacDonald says 36-year-old Barry Jones, of Portsmouth, was shot outside the Hampton liquor store on Tuesday. Jones was treated at the scene for at least one gunshot wound and was transported to a Portsmouth hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MacDonald says his office and state police are actively investigating the shooting, and the names of the officers involved in the shooting are being withheld pending a formal interview. Each officer has been placed on paid administrative leave.

Jones' autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

