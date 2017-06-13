National Politics

June 13, 2017 9:08 PM

NY Army National Guard to mark US Army's 242nd birthday

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Members of the New York Army National Guard will gather at its upstate headquarters to mark the 242nd birthday of the United States Army.

Wednesday afternoon's ceremony will be held at the state Division of Military and Naval Affairs facility in the Albany suburb of Latham.

State officials say the traditional cake-cutting ceremony for the Army's birthday will be feature one of the oldest soldiers and one of the youngest soldiers in the National Guard: Lt. Col. James Freehart, of Troy, and 18-year-old Pfc. Jade Richards of Watervliet.

Brig. Gen. Raymond Shields, commander of the New York Army National Guard, is joining them.

The U.S. Army considers June 14 its birthday. That's the day in 1775 when the Continental Congress voted to create the Continental Army during the American Revolution.

