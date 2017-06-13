National Politics

June 13, 2017 9:20 AM

Prosecutors won't file charges after senator grabbed camera

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania prosecutors aren't filing charges after a Republican state senator running for governor grabbed a camera from a man working for a liberal opposition group.

The attorney general's announcement Tuesday ends an investigation into the May 2 incident involving Sen. Scott Wagner at the Country Club of York.

State prosecutor Michelle Henry says in a written statement that Wagner and videographer Chris Van Leeuwen both acted inappropriately and that Wagner "should have maintained proper civil discourse and controlled his anger."

Van Leeuwen taped the confrontation and posted it on the site of his employer, American Bridge 21st Century.

Wagner claimed Van Leeuwen had no business filming him at the event.

Wagner didn't immediately return messages seeking comment.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer 1:54

Deputies rescue woman kidnapped by serial killer
Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection 4:51

Commencement advice for the Class of 2017: Community, courage, and connection
(Not so) smooth criminals 2:14

(Not so) smooth criminals

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos