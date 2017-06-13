FBI: 1 man arrested in armored-truck employee shooting

The FBI says a man connected with the fatal shooting of an armored-truck employee in New Orleans has been arrested.
The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2rVBDZJ ) a federal court judge on Friday ordered Deltoine Scott be held without bail. Scott's attorney says he should be given the opportunity to post bail because he lacked a prior criminal record and isn't a flight-risk.
Scott was arrested when he tried to pick up a paycheck at a job he was recently fired from. He's accused of lying to investigators on his whereabouts regarding the day Loomis employee Jimmy McBride was shot.
Authorities say on May 31 two armed men wearing hoods and masks attempted to rob the 33-year-old while he'd been servicing ATMs. McBride's co-worker and the men exchanged gunfire before he was killed.
