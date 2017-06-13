National Politics

June 13, 2017 2:54 AM

Judge to hear challenge to new Indiana abortion restrictions

The Associated Press
INDIANAPOLIS

A federal judge is set to hear arguments in a lawsuit seeking to block a new Indiana law that makes it tougher for girls under age 18 to get an abortion without their parents' knowledge.

Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky say portions of the new law are unconstitutional.

A judge in Indianapolis will hear arguments Tuesday from Planned Parenthood's attorneys and attorneys for the state of Indiana.

Under current Indiana law, girls under 18 must either get their parents' consent to have an abortion or seek a judge's permission.

The law set to take effect July 1 would require judges considering those requests to also weigh whether the girl's parents should receive notification of her pursuit of the so-called "judicial bypass," regardless of the decision on the abortion itself.

