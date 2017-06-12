National Politics

June 12, 2017 9:09 PM

Comment period extended on Onondaga Lake plan

The Associated Press
SYRACUSE, N.Y.

New York environmental regulators have extended the comment period and scheduled a public meeting on a plan to repair damage from decades of industrial pollution on Onondaga (ahn-uhn-DAH'-gah) Lake.

The Department of Environmental Conservation set a public comment session in Syracuse on June 22 on the 73-page damages assessment plan. The public can submit written comments until July 17.

The initial deadline was June 2, but it was extended after criticism by groups including the Atlantic States Legal Foundation.

Honeywell has completed dredging and capping the lake. The second half of its restoration work requires projects to make the lake more accessible to people and hospitable to wildlife.

Proposed projects include trails, fishing areas and new wildlife habitats.

