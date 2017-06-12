National Politics

June 12, 2017 9:07 PM

Maine AG challenges Trump's authority to abolish monument

The Associated Press
AUGUSTA, Maine

Democratic Attorney General Janet Mills says she will challenge any executive branch actions by President Donald Trump's administration to abolish a national monument in northern Maine.

Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke this week is set to tour the wilderness that comprises a national monument that's one of more than a dozen that's under review by Trump.

Mills filed comments Monday calling on the Department of Interior to terminate its review of the Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument.

The attorney general says there was extensive public outreach concerning the monument proposal.

She says under the federal Antiquities Act, only Congress and not the president has the authority to abolish a national monument.

Mills says people in the area who initially opposed the designation now believe it's creating economic growth.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos