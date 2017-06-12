Legislature passes lakes bill Daugaard plans to make law

The South Dakota Legislature voted Monday to approve rules governing the use of lakes on private land for recreation, and Gov. Dennis Daugaard has pledged to sign the bill into law.
The House and Senate both exceeded the two-thirds support required to pass the bill after disagreeing over whether it should sunset in July 2021 or June 2018, the timeframe that ultimately ended up in the bill.
The issue has long vexed landowners and outdoor enthusiasts. Daugaard on Monday urged state lawmakers to support the measure during the special legislative session, saying he would sign the bill that day if it passed.
"It took much work, and a great deal of compromise, but this is a good policy," the Republican governor said during an address to the Legislature.
State officials intervened after a March South Dakota Supreme Court ruling that said the Legislature must decide the extent the public can use so-called nonmeandered waters on private land for recreation. Since the decision, South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks has limited access to infrastructure on more than 20 lakes in the state.
Lawmakers convened a study committee that endorsed the legislation.
The study committee's proposal would restore access to nearly 30 lakes for public recreation hampered after the high court ruling. The bill also specifies that other lakes on private property are open for recreational use unless a landowner installs signs or buoys saying an area is closed, though property owners could still grant permission to use the water. The measure would bar them from being paid for allowing fishing.
Under the bill, Game, Fish and Parks would be able to negotiate with landowners to open access to such lakes for recreation. With Daugaard's signature, the bill would take effect immediately.
Daugaard called the lakes an "economic engine," saying their closure has hurt small-town businesses. There are thousands of nonmeandered lakes in South Dakota, but only roughly 90 have had fishing, according to Game, Fish and Parks.
House Majority Leader Lee Qualm, a bill supporter, said lawmakers need to get lakes back open and give landowners respect.
The gathering is South Dakota's 26th special legislative session. The most recent was in 2011 for legislative redistricting.
