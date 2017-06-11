National Politics

June 11, 2017 9:10 PM

2 New York conservation officers honored by state Senate

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

New York state senators are honoring an environmental conservation officer who was shot last fall, along with the partner who helped save him.

Officer James Davey and Lt. Liza-J Bobseine will be recognized Monday with the state Senate's Liberty Medal.

Davey and Bobseine were investigating reports last November of illegal hunting after dark in Columbia County. Davey was walking in a field about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southeast of Albany when he was hit in the pelvis by a bullet. Bobseine quickly tended to his wound in the field.

The shooter pleaded guilty to assault earlier this year.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos