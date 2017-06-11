National Politics

June 11, 2017 6:04 AM

Prosecutor: Body cameras made it easier to clear officers

By JEFFREY COLLINS Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C.

A South Carolina prosecutor says video from brand-new body cameras made it much easier to clear three officers who fired 23 shots and killed a man who fired a shot at them during a scuffle.

But because those cameras were so new, Solicitor Chip Finney almost didn't get the footage.

The state investigative report on the December shooting of Waltki Williams by Sumter police obtained by The Associated Press says the officers didn't turn on their body cameras until after they fired because things happened so fast.

But the Sumter cameras are always on, saving the last 30 seconds of footage. That did show blurry images of what authorities say was a gun, a muzzle flash and Williams' lifeless body with his finger still on the trigger.

