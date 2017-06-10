National Politics

June 10, 2017 12:12 AM

Previously-deported felons from Honduras arrested in Arizona

The Associated Press
AJO, Ariz.

Border Patrol officials say agents from the Ajo Station have arrested two previously-deported felons from Honduras.

Agents patrolling near the Lukeville Port of Entry on Thursday apprehended 46-year-old Antonio Torres-Colindres as he crossed into the U.S. illegally through the desert.

During processing back at the station, agents conducted a records check and learned Torres was previously convicted for the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer in Florida.

On Friday morning, agents arrested 23-year-old Wilmer Orlando Redondo-Ulloa for illegally entering the United States near Lukeville.

A records check conducted during processing revealed previous immigration violations for Redondo-Ulloa and a conviction for sexual activity with a child under age 11.

Both men now face felony immigration charges for having re-entered the United States after being deported.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Windham police officer takes down a cow

Windham police officer takes down a cow 0:48

Windham police officer takes down a cow
Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds 4:14

Every American is vulnerable to the health impacts of climate change, federal report finds
Offshore corporations - The secret shell game 2:24

Offshore corporations - The secret shell game

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos