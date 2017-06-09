GOP shrugs off Comey revelations, sticks with Trump

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., flanked by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., left, and Majority Whip John Cornyn, R-Texas, speaks at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 6, 2017. Republicans on Capitol Hill push ahead with their legislative and political agenda largely unconcerned with former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony Thursday about President Donald Trump. J. Scott Applewhite AP Photo