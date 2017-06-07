Galveston County to spend $1.7M for Rollover Pass land

FILE - In this April 24, 2017, file photo, David Baker, left, and Eddie Thomas of Houston reel in a sheepshead fish at Rollover Pass in Gilchrist, Texas. Galveston County will pay $1.7 million to acquire land owned by a recreational club around Rollover Pass amid development plans for the fishing spot. The Galveston County Daily News reports county commissioners Tuesday, June 6, 2017, approved the settlement with the Gulf Coast Rod, Reel and Gun Club. Commissioners in 2016 voted to use eminent domain to acquire the land amid plans to close the pass and build a pier. The pass was dredged by Texas in 1954 in a public-private partnership. The Galveston County Daily News via AP, File Marissa Barnett